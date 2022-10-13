Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down to $106.16

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $106.16, but opened at $99.09. Etsy shares last traded at $95.56, with a volume of 66,631 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Etsy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.