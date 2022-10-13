Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

EEFT opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

