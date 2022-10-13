Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.9 %

EEFT traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. 4,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.