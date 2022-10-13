Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Up 932.6% in September

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 932.6% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.9 days.

Euronext Trading Down 4.7 %

Euronext stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Euronext has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EUXTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

See Also

