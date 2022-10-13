European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $608.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 620 ($7.49), with a volume of 154310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631 ($7.62).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £629.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,426.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.26.

European Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In other European Opportunities Trust news, insider Matthew Dobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £71,300 ($86,152.73).

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

