European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $608.00

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 608 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 620 ($7.49), with a volume of 154310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 631 ($7.62).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £629.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2,426.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 700.26.
European Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. European Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.