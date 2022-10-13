European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 14,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 446,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
European Wax Center Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in European Wax Center by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in European Wax Center by 59.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
