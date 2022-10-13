Evercore ISI Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.31.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE:DPZ traded up $28.57 on Thursday, reaching $330.33. The stock had a trading volume of 86,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,504. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.66.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

