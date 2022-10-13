Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $54.36. 14,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,515. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

