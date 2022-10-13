EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 7.3%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 36,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,192,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 42,083 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $484,796.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $46,425,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

