Evmos Price Reaches $1.54 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $462.54 million and $4.45 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00008049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.28 or 0.27314536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos (EVMOS) is a cryptocurrency . Evmos has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evmos is 1.42362987 USD and is down -9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,663,057.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://evmos.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.