Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVH. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.40.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.