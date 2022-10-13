Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,586 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.56. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 126.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.