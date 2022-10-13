Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

