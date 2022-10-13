Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 43,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

FSTA opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.