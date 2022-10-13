Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 811 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.