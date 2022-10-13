Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.18. 57,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,748. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

