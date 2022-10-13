F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.69.

F5 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $137.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in F5 by 93.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

