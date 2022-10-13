Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 167.1% in September

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.0 days.
Fagron Price Performance
ARSUF stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Fagron has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.
Fagron Company Profile
