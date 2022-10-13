Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 167.1% in September

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the September 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 211.0 days.

Fagron Price Performance

ARSUF stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Fagron has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.