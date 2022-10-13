Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.50.

FICO traded down $8.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,457. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $531.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

