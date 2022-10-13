Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Trading Up 1.0 %

FANH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,362. The stock has a market cap of $274.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.47. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fanhua by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.