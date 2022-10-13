Fantom Price Tops $0.21 (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $524.78 million and $116.79 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.63 or 0.27424377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010711 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fantom has a current supply of 2,545,006,273. The last known price of Fantom is 0.20242655 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 371 active market(s) with $67,514,924.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantom.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

