Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 901 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

