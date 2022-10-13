Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

