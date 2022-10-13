Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

BATS EFG opened at $72.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

