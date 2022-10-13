Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

