Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

