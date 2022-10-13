Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.35.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.