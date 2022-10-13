Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $287.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

