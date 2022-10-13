Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

