Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $124.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

