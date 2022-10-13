Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 325 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

