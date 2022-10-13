Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after buying an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,364,000 after buying an additional 164,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,956,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX opened at $67.17 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

