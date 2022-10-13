Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $84.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
