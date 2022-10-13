Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 302.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCOY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,091. Fast Retailing has a one year low of $43.47 and a one year high of $70.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

