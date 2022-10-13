FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATBB opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of August 22, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

