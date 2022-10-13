Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

