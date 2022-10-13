FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FDX stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 98,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

