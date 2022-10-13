FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $52,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.00. 85,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,970,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

