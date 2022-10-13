FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,334. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

