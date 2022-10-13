Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $237.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RACE stock opened at $182.50 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

