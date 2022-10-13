Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 1,487,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.28. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 84.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.