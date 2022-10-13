Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Ferroglobe Stock Performance
Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. 1,487,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.28. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
