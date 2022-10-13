Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Hits $61.05 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $61.05 million and $14.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai (FET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fetch.ai has a current supply of 1,151,441,225.6042874 with 746,113,681 in circulation. The last known price of Fetch.ai is 0.0776312 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $7,064,020.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fetch-ai.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.