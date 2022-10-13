Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $741,000.

ONEQ stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

