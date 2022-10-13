Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.03 and a one year high of $126.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

