Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 4.0 %

FDUS traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 117.69%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 181,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

