Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 248,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,689,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

