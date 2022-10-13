Filecoin (FIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $169.52 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00026301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $169.52 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 297,601,682 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. Filecoin has a current supply of 297,450,589. The last known price of Filecoin is 5.0606084 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $82,974,675.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://filecoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

