Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.15 or 0.00026880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $79.56 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 297,377,271 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin (FIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. Filecoin has a current supply of 297,142,889. The last known price of Filecoin is 5.1653682 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $88,235,608.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://filecoin.io/.”

