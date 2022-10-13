First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 6,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.