First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. First Financial has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 176,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

