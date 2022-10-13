First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
First Financial Stock Performance
Shares of First Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. First Financial has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Financial by 585.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 176,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
